Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.20.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $99.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $50,680,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,309,225 shares of company stock valued at $308,610,083 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.