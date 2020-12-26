Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Scientific Games worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scientific Games by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 2,681,942 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 7.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Scientific Games by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $131,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $69,999,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,617,061 shares of company stock worth $465,277,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

