ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $196.82

ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.82 and traded as high as $208.00. ScS Group plc (SCS.L) shares last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 71,481 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of ScS Group plc (SCS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of ScS Group plc (SCS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.03. The stock has a market cap of £78.69 million and a P/E ratio of -35.69.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

