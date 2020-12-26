Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,921 shares of company stock worth $582,481 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

