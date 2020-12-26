Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,802 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEL opened at $27.53 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

