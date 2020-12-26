Sei Investments Co. Purchases 75,195 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $154,871,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $93,768,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,464,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $22.09 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

