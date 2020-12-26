Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,751 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $90,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

GBT opened at $45.67 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

