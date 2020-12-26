Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,112 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of PetIQ worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PetIQ by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 373,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 115,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $35.54 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.