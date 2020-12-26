Selfkey Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, Binance and OKEx. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $227,349.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00043687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00033836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00305360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,695,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, ABCC, RightBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

