Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $1.17. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,970,710 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $223.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.