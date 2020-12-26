Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.0244 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $10.18 million and $3.40 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008693 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

