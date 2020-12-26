Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 438,666 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

