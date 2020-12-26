Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) & CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Head to Head Review

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 4.48% 16.83% 6.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and CBRE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $4.13 billion 0.37 $427.40 million N/A N/A CBRE Group $23.89 billion 0.88 $1.28 billion $3.71 16.96

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shanghai Industrial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shanghai Industrial and CBRE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 1 4 2 0 2.14

CBRE Group has a consensus target price of $52.80, suggesting a potential downside of 16.10%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Shanghai Industrial on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for tobacco, wine, pharmaceutical products, and high-end molded fiber packaging. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand, which includes office suites, conference rooms and event space, and communal co-working space for institutional property owners. It also develops residential-led and mixed-use sites in London under the Telford Homes brand; and brokerage services for industrial projects, as well as investment property sales services to its existing appraisal services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

