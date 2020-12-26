Sharing Services Global (NASDAQ:SHRG) Shares Down 3.6%

Sharing Services Global Co. (NASDAQ:SHRG)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 79,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 336,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

About Sharing Services Global (NASDAQ:SHRG)

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It markets and distributes health and wellness products under the Elevate brand through an independent sales force. The company offers its products online through its website, www.elevacity.com.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Services Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Services Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.