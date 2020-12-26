ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,336,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $12,551,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,853,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,816 shares of company stock valued at $46,056,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after buying an additional 624,040 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,404,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 489,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after buying an additional 478,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $100.00. 150,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,618. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $105.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

