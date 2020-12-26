SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $455,882.96 and $386.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,895.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $626.57 or 0.02516751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00522843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.98 or 0.01281253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.00656544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00262035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,877,867 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

