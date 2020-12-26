Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

SIMO stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

