Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 1.70. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,111.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $423,139.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $5,128,509. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 65.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 58.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.