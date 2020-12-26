Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 76,274 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in the growing and sale of fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and sale of organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and sale of whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat.

