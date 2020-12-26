Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

SIOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 805,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $132.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,043,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

