Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

SAH opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

