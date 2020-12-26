SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 905.9% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 404,757 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 492.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 331,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

