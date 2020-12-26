SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $26.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

