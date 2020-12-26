Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.77

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

