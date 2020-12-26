Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $541.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078,707 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $13,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 622,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 858,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

