Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.10.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $781.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

