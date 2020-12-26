Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $408.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $390.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $91,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $69,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,408.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,568 shares of company stock worth $505,650.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

