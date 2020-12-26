Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of SPT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 195,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,536. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -19.70.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

