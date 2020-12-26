Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 15,853 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.