Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth about $1,519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cortexyme by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $855.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.10. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

