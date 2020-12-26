Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $409,000 in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 147.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after buying an additional 785,927 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2,687.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 274,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after buying an additional 270,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 270,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 246,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 1.72.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $4,307,500. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

