Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PC Connection alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.