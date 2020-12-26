St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 991.38 ($12.95).

A number of equities analysts have commented on STJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle acquired 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £8,997.04 ($11,754.69).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.02) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,074.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 985.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76. The company has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. St. James’s Place plc has a twelve month low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76).

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

