Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.67 ($69.02).

Shares of STM stock opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Tuesday. Stabilus S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a fifty-two week high of €63.50 ($74.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 46.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

