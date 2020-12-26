Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

SCBFF traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.24. 1,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.06. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

