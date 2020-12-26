State Street Corp Buys 18,906 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 165,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,266,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,293,516.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 932,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $2,564,683.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

