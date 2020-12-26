State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Insiders have bought 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $333,621 in the last ninety days.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

