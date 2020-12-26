State Street Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at $384,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 26,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $296,213.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,104 shares in the company, valued at $243,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 995,232 shares of company stock worth $10,018,904 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

