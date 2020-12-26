State Street Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.85% of American Renal Associates worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARA stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.11.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

