State Street Corp Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter worth $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 10.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 22.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Marine Products Co. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $541.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.59 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

