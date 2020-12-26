State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STXS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STXS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.83% of Stereotaxis worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 573.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 98,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

STXS opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.