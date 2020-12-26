State Street Corp Raises Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.38. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

AGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

