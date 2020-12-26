State Street Corp Sells 3,969 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.75% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 699.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Shares of SFE opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.40. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.