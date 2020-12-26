State Street Corp Sells 4,606 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.74% of Funko worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of -39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

