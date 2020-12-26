StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) versus Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Critical Comparison

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

This table compares Manning & Napier and StepStone Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier $136.00 million 0.73 $1.43 million $0.17 35.59 StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manning & Napier has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Manning & Napier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manning & Napier and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier 3.60% 11.30% 6.79% StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Manning & Napier and StepStone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A StepStone Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

StepStone Group has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 19.33%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Manning & Napier.

Summary

Manning & Napier beats StepStone Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.