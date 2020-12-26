Steven John Dichiaro Sells 1,500 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $171,980.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $174,740.00.

GL stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Globe Life by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Globe Life by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

