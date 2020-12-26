Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 29.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 99.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. 233,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

