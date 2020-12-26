Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Genocea Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,203 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 761% compared to the average daily volume of 372 call options.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.34. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $2,598,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

