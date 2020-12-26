Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Trex Put Options (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,690 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,407% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. Trex has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

