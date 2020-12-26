Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,915 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 4,971 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $791.88 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

